Letter: Lawmakers get a raise while their constituents struggle

To the editor: It makes me sick to my stomach to read that our esteemed state legislators are getting yet another raise.
Four raises in five years. Meanwhile, many of their constituents are struggling to pay their living expenses, some being forced to choose between food and heat or medicine and rent. How tone deaf can one be to take a generous raise when so many others are suffering?
Any elected representative who accepts this raise and does not donate the entire amount to charity should be booted from office in their next election. It is disgusting and insulting.
Nancy Stuart, Lee