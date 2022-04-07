To the editor: I grew up in the area. In 1991, I returned to Great Barrington with my husband where we've lived and worked since. I am also an aviation student at the Walter J. Koladza Airport in Great Barrington. And I can tell you, the airport is a very, very special place, and I am very disturbed by the recent lawsuit brought by the abutters. ("More controversy at the Great Barrington airport. Neighbors now question its legality," Eagle, March 29.)
I can speak firsthand of the airport owners' sensitivity regarding neighbors' concerns, noise, traffic patterns and pollution — did you know that the Great Barrington airport is one of only two small airports in New England to use unleaded fuel? — as well as the lengths they go to be considerate of their neighbors.
I have to wonder about the abutters. Build near an airport, move near an airport — you can expect noise. And how can they possibly complain about the remodeling of an existing building with the same footprint? Are they hoping that if the airport is not kept up, they can claim it to be run-down and therefore shut it down? Or try to disable it on a zoning technicality, like what some of these same people did at the Easthampton, N.Y., airport? I don't want to see that happen.
I want people to realize what a great local asset the Great Barrington airport is. The people there are community-minded — the airport raises money for the food bank, for the Kiwanis. They have school programs and scholarships. And Rick Solan, the principle owner, is just about the nicest guy on earth and will go to almost any length to help the next guy out. (Weren't he and Paula Poundstone the greatest thing to happen to Fairview Hospital since the acquisition of the 3D ultrasound machine?)
I think any local person can point to the airport and say "that's my airport." I can bring my kids over and watch the planes. I can have a picnic. I can chat with someone who just stopped by because they saw the helicopter taking people to Albany Med from Fairview. And yes, they can listen to the sound of the planes taking off. And landing.
Liz Shaker Inglis, Great Barrington