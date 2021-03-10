To the editor: An excerpt from "The History of Great Barrington" about Shays' Rebellion in 1786.
"Without the check of law, Selectmen and assessors are absolute Lord and masters of the property of the inhabitants of their respective towns, and may cause the owners to be committed to jail without bail no matter how illegally or arbitrarily assessed. Those town officers whose duty it is to preserve the peace, and inform all breaches of law which come to their knowledge ... need to answer the design of their institution, and defend the rights of the people."
Wow. Some things never change.
Are we starting to go backwards? Did our elected officials get hired without realizing what their jobs are? What is up with the attorney general and the decision to back these select boards and their betrayal of the people's trust?
If this erosion of our democracy is allowed to go unchecked, it can only get worse.
Teri Davis, Lee