To the editor: The Boston and Albany Railroad was completed in the late 1840s, and for more than a century Berkshire County was blessed with regular passenger rail service.
Following the Second World War, however, passenger rail usage began to decline, and by the mid-1960s passenger rail was history.
In recent years, local rail buffs have pushed for the reestablishment of passenger rail. Now, it is at hand. ("Agreement reached on east-west rail extension that would bring passenger service to Pittsfield," Eagle, April 26.) One might wish that these intelligent and business-savvy people had performed due diligence at least as far as asking why passenger rail had died in the first place. Passenger rail was killed by the common ownership of motor vehicles in the years following the Second World War.
A nation of pedestrians became a nation of gearheads for whom time is of the essence. Passenger rail served the inner cities, and the automobile allowed the creation of suburbs and urban sprawl. The inner cities withered as commerce moved to suburban malls and corporate headquarters moved to suburban business parks. The final nail came with the creation of the Massachusetts Turnpike and the rest of the interstate highway system. It became possible to drive to Boston or Albany in less time than it would take by train, and you had the convenience of your car when you arrived at your destination.
Nowhere is this more true than the Berkshires. To live here and be carless is to be handicapped. Every activity in the Berkshires requires door-to-door transportation at a moment's notice. I fear that the return of passenger rail to the Berkshires will be very short-lived unless the backers realize that successful passenger rail service will require both a much larger parking garage for local citizens taking the train and an automobile rental service for tourists visiting the Berkshires to be located in the Intermodal Transportation Center.
Thomas E. King, Dalton