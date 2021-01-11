Learning in this moment
To the editor: Be full of joy and cheerful.
We were cursed with an illicit presidency as a lesson, to teach us to live in accordance with biblical admonition in the book of Ephesians, Chapter 4. May all of you profit and appreciate in action those words of caution and love. In real truth, we all are responsible for allowing the past distortion of government; and may we restore justice and truth to our former declining warp of grace and charity.
This world may not be fair, but please everyone, insert just a bit of kindliness to smooth the way of peace — our desired goal for this time.
Fritz Doerring, Adams