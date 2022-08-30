To the editor: My compassion goes out to the transportation engineers and designers who have their judgment questioned and dismissed so casually by members of the public.
I don’t know of another licensed profession that is subject to such swift, demeaning, armchair commentary. Whether it’s a road diet, bump-out, bike lane or roundabout, our collective institutional memory is so short-lived. In one month, our newspaper can publish multiple letters, columns and investigations into Pittsfield’s roundabout that was supposedly designed “too small” (read: “safely") and then in the next month publish a column eviscerating a second, also unfinished roundabout with exactly the same complaints.
We need to start thinking ahead for the long term because roundabouts aren’t going away, and there are more coming to Berkshire County soon. This doesn’t need to be a rinse-and-repeat process. In all sincerity, I would love to know how best we can disseminate the honest, technical facts as to why roundabouts are designed the way they are and preserve our community airspace for discourse that is more productive.
Nicholas Russo, Pittsfield