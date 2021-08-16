To the editor: It is past time we left Afghanistan.
We have been there for far too long, spending too many lives and trillions of dollars in trying to build up a country that is, in actuality, a tribal society: a society beyond our cultural comprehension. The United States has spent 20 years propping up a corrupt and venal government whose officials have taken much of the money we sent with them. This was a government who did not even support Afghani troops that they sent to fight the Taliban and give them the weapons they needed to succeed.
The government of the United States handled the withdrawal with ineptitude. The Afghans who helped us as translators, drivers, etc. — and their families — should have been taken to safety before our troops were withdrawn. That is a shameful stain on the United States. They gave us their support. We owe them ours.
My heart aches for the women and girls who will be under the control of a medieval Islamic form of government where they will be nothing more than chattel. Sadly, another 20 years would not have changed that.
Our troops had become mercenaries, protecting a corrupt and venal government. We have no right to allow them to be used in this fashion. The Taliban, natives of Afghanistan, were going nowhere. As one said, “The Americans have the watches, we have the time.”
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield