Letter: Lee Greener Gateway Committee's annual cleanup a success thanks to communitywide effort

To the editor: I am writing to express my appreciation for the Lee Greener Gateway Committee’s continuing efforts to keep our town beautiful.
Its May 6 annual clean up, the seventh such event, was made possible by an intrepid team of organizers and more than 40 volunteers, including staff from Oak 'n' Spruce, Canna Provisions and the College Internship Program. Because this was a rain date, others who had wanted to come were not able to join. Along with collecting trash, for the first time there was a team working on controlling invasive plants in Golden Hill Town Forest.
Forty bags of trash and 28 bags of recyclables, as well as an air conditioner and television glass, were collected. While it’s not great that there still is so much trash on our roads, the committee is to be lauded for the way they keep creating community and celebration around this yucky issue. The committee greatly appreciated the support of Casella, which provided two roll-offs and processed everything that was collected. The cleanup was followed by a small Earth Day celebration, featuring a textiles recycling collection and information about the Lee community garden, living sustainably and other topics. Attendees were entertained by popular singer Robin O'Herin. The volunteers were treated to pizza donated by Big Y, 51 Park Restaurant and the Locker Room, for which everyone was extremely grateful.
It was just a great place to be on a sunny Saturday. And I am very encouraged that a Department of Public Works staff member is now doing regular cleanups on many roads around town. Because of that, the committee has changed its monthly cleanups (the last Saturday of each month from 11 to 1) to monthly "work days," which will include work on invasives, vines, etc. on town and Lee Land Trust properties and perhaps the Sandy Beach, as well as picking up litter where needed.
Uli Nagel, Lee