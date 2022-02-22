To the editor: I read with sadness that Patty Carlino will step down from the chairmanship of the Lee Select Board ("Patricia Carlino, chair of Lee's Select Board, will forgo reelection bid, ending two-plus decades on panel," Eagle, Feb. 15).
I have known Patty for decades. I have found her to be such an honest, straight-forward legislator, as well as a good friend. We differed on political parties, but I could always call on Patty for an honest assessment of what was going on. My Father, William Tyer Jr., depended greatly on her when he was chairman of the Select Board and when he was chairman of the Lee School Committee. It was Patty that took me under her wing when I was elected to the Lee Planning Board. “Listen to the neighbors. Let them guide your vote.” I used and still use that advice in many decisions.
I knew that Patty would not seek reelection after her last bid for office. She rose to the occasion and finished with style. We all will benefit from her service. The development in Lee is all Patty; she really worked hard to make that happen. She also worked so hard on the Planning Board, the School Committee and as town clerk. I consider her a friend, a respected colleague and a wonderful person. Lee is better for her service, Berkshire county is better for her service and, on a personal note, I am a better person and pol for her service.
Thank you, Patty Carlino.
Bill Tyer, Pittsfield