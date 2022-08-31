To the editor: The Lee Select Board has hired an environmental attorney from the Springfield area to answer questions that the townspeople may have regarding the Rest of River cleanup and the proposed PCB dump that is planned for our town.
There are many unanswered questions. My main downfall is that General Electric Co. and the Environmental Protection Agency find a dump liner that can safely handle the PCBs that are going to be dumped in the proposed area. Another concern is that the water supply is within close proximity to this proposed dump. We will end up with a complete environmental mess should the liner give way and the leakage travel to our water supply.
We will be having our second meeting 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at Lee Middle and High school in the auditorium. Please come and ask questions. Please come and listen to some answers. The town of Lee needs the full support of its people. It takes a village. Please attend this meeting of the minds.
Diane Carroll, Lee