Letter: Lee principal is right to call for elimination of MCAS

To the editor: Kudos to Lee Middle and High School principal Gregg Brighenti for calling for an end to MCAS ("Letter: As a school principal, I call on Berkshire delegation to help end MCAS requirement," Eagle, Feb. 2).
The Massachusetts Teachers Association agrees and has long been an advocate of eliminating a practice that is punitive and unproductive (unless you're a member of the testing industry reaping millions a year selling prep and testing materials). We have once again filed legislation (SD.2067, HD.3162) to eliminate and replace MCAS with more reasonable measures, along with three other bills to strengthen public education).
We are working to convince lawmakers and call on other members of the education community as well as the community at large to join us in contacting legislators to support students and educators (as Sen. Paul Mark continues to do as evidenced by being a lead sponsor of our Cherish Act in support of higher education) and put an end to MCAS. Massteacher.org has information to make the process quick and easy.
Massachusetts is only one of eight states that ties its standardized test to graduation, and there is no correlation between having a standardized graduation exam requirement and academic achievement. The punitive aspects of the MCAS regime are especially detrimental to students with individualized education plans, students learning English as a second language, students of color, and students from groups that have been historically marginalized from an equitable and supportive education.
Recent studies have also demonstrated that state receiverships, which are inherently undemocratic, do not work. This bill would address these issues by:
• Replacing the MCAS graduation requirement with one that allows students’ districts to certify that they have satisfactorily completed coursework showing mastery of the skills, competencies and knowledge required by the state standards.
• Eliminating state receiverships and reinstating democratic control to communities and school committees.
• Establishing a commission to create a new, whole-child system of assessing our schools, building on important experiments in our state and nation, which can be implemented in coming years.
• Focusing on supporting locally led school improvement plans while still aligning with federal law.
• Reorienting student learning and assessment in a developmentally appropriate way that educates and supports the whole child.
• Ending the 30-year experiment with test, punish and privatize, placing students, communities and true learning front and center.
Neil Clarke, Lee