To the editor: For the first time since 2019 (due to COVID), Lee celebrated its Founders Weekend last month.
Thousands of people enjoyed the food served during Friday evening’s “Taste of Lee” and Saturday’s parade. Yet downtown was clean, trash bins didn’t overflow and we diverted at least 75 to 80 percent of the trash to recycling and composting.
This matters because Massachusetts can’t handle all the trash it generates. We ship some of our trash out of state. This imbalance can’t last. We have to reduce the amount of trash we produce.
We all should practice the 10 R’s: rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, refill, refurbish, repair, repurpose, recycle and repeat. “We” means individuals, families, schools, hospitals, businesses, nonprofits and governments. For events, make a plan to minimize trash and maximize recycling and composting.
Our Founders Weekend “zero-waste” effort succeeded thanks to many volunteers, the Lee Chamber of Commerce, the Tri-Town Health Department, the Lee Department of Public Works, Casella, Meadow Farm, and the restaurants and others who served food during the weekend. We’re not at zero-waste yet, but we’ll persist. All events should strive to be zero-waste, and we’ll share what we’ve learned with anyone who’s interested.
Peter Hofman, Lee
The writer is the Lee Greener Gateway Committee chair.