Letter: Lee's school tennis courts deserve better

To the editor: I am a permanent resident of Lee, a few weeks shy of my 82nd birthday and an avid tennis player.
Recently, I had the opportunity to play on the Lee Middle and High School courts for the first time, and I was very excited by the prospect.
In fact, the games were very enjoyable, but that was because of the players and not at all because of the courts or their surroundings. Those were a grave disappointment.
First, when I exited my car, I saw that the courts were at the bottom of a steep slope covered by grass, weeds and gravel. There were no steps between the upper level and the courts. Had the slope been wet, I am reasonably sure that I would have likely slipped on it if I even tried to walk down to the courts.
Second, I was pleased to see that there was a port-a-potty outside of the entrance to the courts. But when I opened the door, I was shocked to see a filthy interior with clothing and the broken soap dispenser on the floor. I doubt that the port-a-potty had been cleaned at any time in recent months, and I doubt that anyone would use it short of in absolute desperation.
Third, and most important, the courts themselves were in a state of complete neglect. All of them were full of cracks and soft spots; dead balls and bad bounces were the rule. Some needed new nets.
The courts are available to the public as well as to students. If I were the parent of a student, I would be appalled and up in arms about the court conditions. As a member of the public who has only used the courts once, I think that Lee and the district should be presenting this facility at its best. I cannot imagine how much those courts, with overhead lighting, must have cost. And I certainly cannot imagine how the town or district could have let them go so badly to seed. The courts are in dire need of resurfacing and subsequent maintenance. Stairs should be provided from the parking lot to the courts before someone falls and is seriously injured. And the port-a-potty needs to be regularly cleaned and maintained.
I hope that the responsible parties, the town and/or the school board, will take the steps necessary to make the tennis courts a first-class facility.
Robert E. Turtz, Lee