Letter: Legal isn't always ethical — or democratic

To the editor: As Lenox comes closer to its May 4 annual town meeting, some who attended the December special town meeting debacle are concerned about being allowed to exercise their right to vote.
About 440 people attended the last meeting — a standing-room only crowd — at the Lenox Middle and High School, which has only 191 parking spots. Many people had to park a long distance away and walk to the venue (also a rather dangerous prospect on East Street after dark in December). There were long backups at the registration table, and many still outside waiting to enter. Yet the meeting was started promptly by Moderator John McNinch, who knew the situation. And, a larger crowd is expected for the upcoming annual town meeting.
Immediately following that December meeting, I went to the Select Board to make them aware that vast numbers of people were still outside at the start time — through no fault of their own — waiting to get inside and unaware the meeting had started.
In an effort to be proactive, I offered suggestions: Perhaps make signs outside the building explaining that there were three lines broken down by street name and guiding people to the correct one? Or having a person outside directing people to the other lines? Or having more staff, with more than one table to sign people in? Their response was: People should have come earlier.
I also went to the town clerk to ask about this. Her response was that it's legal to start the meeting as long as there is a quorum.
She is correct. It is legal. The questions one must ask are: Is it ethical? Is it democratic? And is it the right thing to do?
Provisions need to be made for all to participate in town meetings (including disabled persons, who need to make arrangements through the ADA officer, which it appears Lenox does not currently have). Such details are the responsibility of the moderator.
And that is why I am running for Lenox moderator. I'll make sure your voice is heard. Please remember to vote on May 8th.
Sonya S. Bykofsky, Lenox
The writer is a candidate for town moderator in Lenox.