To the editor: Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Republicans in the Massachusetts Legislature are proposing to suspend the state's gas tax in the wake of higher gas prices, claiming this will help motorists.
But can you imagine what would happen if this scheme passed? If that's difficult for you, let me suggest a scenario: After a tax cut of 24 cents per gallon, prices drop about 21 cents for about two weeks, but then, lo and behold, creep back up again (because, well, "supply chain", Russia, etc.) and guess what? Two months later, they will be as high or higher than before.
So what would have been accomplished? Nothing, you may say. But no, what would in fact be accomplished is a massive transfer of money from the funds to repair our roads and bridges into the already over-bulging coffers of Big Oil. And transferring public money into corporate pockets is a core Republican mission, which is why they're pushing this so hard with deceptive promises.
Let's support our Berkshire delegation, who can see through this scam and won't fall for it as the folks in Connecticut did.
George Riley, Sandisfield