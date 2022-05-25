To the editor: While every industry faces a worker shortage, the crisis growing in human services should be sounding alarm bells on Beacon Hill.
High vacancy rates among community-based providers is limiting access to critical programs and services for individuals with disabilities and their families. Salaries, which are determined by state reimbursement rates, do not reflect the vital nature of the staff who work helping people with behavioral health issues, intellectual and development disabilities, medical issues, personal care or those experiencing homelessness, family instability and other challenges.
Across the board, low wages are making a career in human services untenable for the professionals we have come to know and love. They can't support themselves and their families on $17 an hour and are leaving the human services workforce, driving up vacancy rates. Attracting new staff at this rate is extremely difficult.
The state must act. The commonwealth can fix this problem by utilizing some of its unprecedented budget surplus. There are proposals to boost entry-level wages to just over $20 that can give agencies the leverage they need to recruit and retain staff. We need the Massachusetts Senate, including Sen. Adams Hinds, to make the investment to fully fund the human services workforce to ensure access to critical, life sustaining programs.
Maren Jacobs, Lenox
The writer is a board member of UCP of Western Massachusetts, an affiliate of the United Cerebral Palsy Association.