To the editor: The voters of Great Barrington have a great opportunity to elect Select Board Vice Chair Leigh S. Davis to another three-year term on the Select Board on May 10.
We are very fortunate that Ms. Davis has been willing to devote so much time and attention to the well-being of all Great Barrington residents through her work as a Select Board member and in her professional and personal life.
Ms. Davis is committed to maintaining a town that is welcome and affordable for all who live and work here. She has been very courageous to address a housing crisis that is worsening. Her initiative to control out-of-town investment in vacation houses that are greatly needed for year-round residents and essential workers is one step. She has met a lot of opposition and misunderstanding but remains willing to stay the course to see that we address this crisis and find workable solutions.
The property and homes in Great Barrington should not be for sale to the highest bidder who only sees an “economic opportunity” to make money from a popular tourist town. No one wins when essential workers cannot find housing to live in while serving all those who enjoy visiting or living in our beautiful town. Many businesses are begging for more employees, especially during the tourist season, and hours are being reduced due to the shortage. We need solutions now!
Leigh Davis has a big heart and wants to put the heart back in Great Barrington before it’s too late. She has my enthusiastic endorsement and vote on May 10. Thanks, Leigh, for all that you are doing for us.
Carol McGlinchey, Housatonic