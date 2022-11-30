To the editor: I have been attending meetings in regards to the new wireless zoning bylaw for the last 18 months. ("For a wireless zoning bylaw, fierce debate continues ahead of a town meeting vote. At stake: Widespread signal gaps in parts of Lenox," Eagle, Nov. 25.)
As a Lenox resident, the biggest concern is that the new bylaw is not protective of its residents. The new bylaw is industry friendly and makes it difficult if not impossible to push back on an application if you find one being proposed near your home. The only recourse that was shared with us, if an application is approved, is private litigation.
Private litigation would be against the town and against the telecom company. Hiring an experienced attorney who specializes in fighting inappropriately sited wireless installations is cost-prohibitive for many, especially elderly, low-income and disabled residents who don't want cellular antennas on the roof of our home at the Curtis. Private litigation might be more affordable for those on Delafield Drive, whose closest property line is 250 feet from a hypothetically proposed cell tower at the wastewater treatment facility, a site that was identified to offer additional coverage to Lenox Dale. Well-resourced neighborhoods might be able to afford litigation, whereas less-resourced neighborhoods could be stuck with a cell tower they are not comfortable with.
All residents should be protected. Many of us live in Lenox for the natural beauty, the historic qualities and the peaceful enjoyment of this town. While everyone deserves cell service, we equally deserve to be protected from the blight, real estate devaluation and radio-frequency emissions — which are classified as a pollutant, hazard and environmental toxin.
I acknowledge the work the Planning Board has put into this bylaw revision, but it simply is not written in favor of the residents. Shelburne, Great Barrington, Stockbridge and others have significant setbacks from schools and residences from 800 feet to 3,000 feet. Lenox must expand setbacks, have comprehensive design standards and reinstate the existing strong purpose statement "to locate towers and antennas so they do not have negative impacts such as, but not limited to, visual blight, attractive nuisance, noise and falling objects, on the general safety, welfare and quality of life of the community" as well as to "preserve property values." These changes would go a long way to making the bylaw balanced for all.
Diane Sheldon, Lenox