To the editor: Lenox is a cultural draw, and part of the draw is due to the artists and service industry people who live here year-round.
I'm a fairly well-known costume designer and have lived in Lenox for 30 years. My work has been seen on all the stages of Berkshire County, and Lenox is my home. I recognize the appeal of taking advantage of the current real estate boom. Who wouldn't want an extra $80,000 (or more) added to the value of their property?
The downside is that many of us are facing eviction. I pay my taxes and spend my income here in Lenox. I'd like to keep doing this, but the future of finding affordable housing is slim. Lenox is a vibrant, cultural town and that is due in large part to those of us who work hard to maintain that vibrancy. I'm asking that the town keep this in mind when the next opportunity of affordable housing is before the council. I, along with many others, love living in Lenox. Please don't turn your backs on us.
Arthur Oliver, Lenox