To the editor: It seems everyone in Lenox is excited about replacing the gas station at 90 Main St. ("Lenox convenience store plan makes good first impression," Eagle, March 4.)
Why? It has become run-down and people don’t seem to like having a tow truck and car wrecks hanging around. Points well taken, but it would be a shame to replace it with a standard convenience store (like the one on East Street in Pittsfield) that doesn’t fit with the historic village.
The Department of the Interior has issued guidelines for renovation of gas stations in historic areas. Beneath the run-down exterior of the current station, the bones of a typical 1950s station are clearly visible. Often these stations were white with a band of red or blue with a shelter around the gas pumps similar to the one currently standing at 90 Main St.
The Historic District, in which the property sits, calls for architectural changes to be consistent with the original style — in this case a standard 1950s gas station.
At the Zoning Board of Appeals and Historic District Commission, a design was provided that is consistent with both the HDC and Department of Interior standards. The design portrays windows where the repair bays are currently and should accommodate the needs of the convenience store while preserving a look consistent with the history of the site. Nothing wrong with the commercial convenience store on East Street in Pittsfield, but it would be out of place in the historic village.
It is hoped the HDC, which will meet March 30 at 5:30 p.m., will take this opportunity to improve an unattractive site while meeting historic guidelines.
Lucy Kennedy, Lenox
The writer is a member of the Lenox Historical Commission.