Letter: Lenox leaders shouldn't allow Twelve Oaks' fence demand for affordable housing project

To the editor: I am not a resident of Lenox, but I am a resident of our beautiful Berkshires, and I want to call to the attention of the Lenox Select Board the fact that the Twelve Oaks Homeowners Association (TOHA) is demanding that you approve of the creation of a ghetto in our beautiful Berkshires — nothing more, nothing less than a ghetto. ("A ‘border wall’ for a Lenox affordable housing project? Here’s why condo residents want a chain-link fence separating their community from Pennrose's proposed units," Eagle, July 22.)
The demand by the TOHA that a permit for construction of Brushwood Farm Housing Complex will be denied unless the developer erects a wall to keep their new neighbors from wandering onto the property of the TOHA is a horrific throwback to the times when bigotry and prejudice was permitted to run rampant. Historically, this practice isolated unwanted residents of communities in Europe. This is a practice that walled off low-income residents in the United States by building highways and bypasses that cut through their communities. It is an attempt to segregate.
The disrespect at the least and bigotry at its worst exhibited by the residents of TOHA and directed at the future residents of Brushwood Farm Housing Complex is unacceptable in our communities and our country. We need each other, in all our glorious diversity of skills and talents, in order for all our municipalities to function efficiently and, most of all, for all of us to form the perfection of a united and democratic humanity.
So, TOHA, if you must have a wall to protect yourself from an intrusion by those members of our community who are essential for making your community run smoothly and efficiently (educators, firemen, police, janitors, secretaries, service providers, social workers, gardeners, et al.), what will you do when you need them — and you will — and they cannot be found living anywhere near you and are therefore unavailable because you have been instrumental in walling them out?
So, Lenox Select Board members, stand firmly on the side of fairness. Do not blemish the reputation of your town by adhering to despicable prejudices and fear when you are presented with the demands of the Twelve Oaks Homeowners Association. Do not fold. Do not acquiesce. Remember that the beauty of our beautiful Berkshires is not simply the natural or cultural environment but also the social environment that surrounds and supports our diverse populations. Do the right thing.
Linda Kaye-Moses, Dalton