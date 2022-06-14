To the editor: I am currently a student at Lenox Memorial High School working on a project for local civic involvement.
I wanted to see what more we could do to address the severe lack of affordable homes here, and was ecstatic when I heard that a new plan for apartments in Lenox for lower-income people was already starting. It’s a wonderful initiative, especially as a student who would like to pursue building a life in the community after college.
Unfortunately, the last time a project like this was proposed, many neighboring residents had concerns which eventually shut the project down, so I would like to assuage any lingering doubts about how Lenox would be affected by an affordable housing complex.
In terms of property values, you can see many reports and studies online that prove conclusively there’s next to no effect on the real estate economy compared to communities that don’t implement it, so nearby properties will not be hurt in any way. In some situations, the studies showed that there was even a beneficial change in property values.
In respect to the prospective residents, the town is focusing on low-income people who work, live or have children in the school district already, so the proposal would be doing due diligence to those it has failed to serve for so long, as well as making homes that are available for much cheaper than anything done recently, giving the opportunity for the community to grow in a more inclusive way.
Please, please, please: With the skyrocketing pricing for real estate showing no end, I think it is imperative to work toward actually accommodating a basic need that seems every day more and more like a privilege. The people of Lenox should absolutely support affordable housing development.
Holland Tuck, Lenox