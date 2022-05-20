To the editor: Lifelong Lenox resident Terry “T-Bone” Field lost his courageous battle with health issues. Lenox lost a true friend.
The Fields go back generations in this town; their impact will be felt for generations to come.
For many years, I had the honor of calling Terry a Select Board colleague, but more importantly my friend. His heart was always in the right place. I will forever cherish the battles we had on issues of the day and remember going out for pizza after to rehash them all over again with stories and laughter until the owner asked us to leave because he wanted to close. The politics were tough, but the friendship was personal. Elected officials at every level could learn a lot from Terry.
When I heard of his passing, I took a drive around town and recalled the many projects that we worked on together to better our community. The annual Lenox Police and Fire Golf Tournament raised scholarships funds for kids to better their education — largely Terry’s undertaking. We teamed up organizing the Memorial Day Parade to honor our veterans. Neither one of us was a veteran, but we both had personal connections to their service and sacrifice. We joined forces to mobilize volunteers to renovate “working man’s park” in downtown Lenox. Building new schools, rebuilding local infrastructure and maintaining our town's charm were always front and center in his agenda.
I remember so clearly the trip we took to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on a military transport plane, witnessing first-hand his love, respect and admiration for service people, especially his beautiful wife Marie. "The General,” as she was affectionately called, is a decorated retired brigadier general of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. The buttons on Terry's shirt were popping off when she was sworn into office in the House chamber at the Statehouse several years ago.
She’s been by his side through thick and thin. He died where he lived, in his beloved Lenox. To his friends and family left behind, we are filled with stories, smiles and laughter that will carry us through the sad days. For the new people in town who may not have known him, you don’t have to look far to see and feel his impact. I lost a friend today. Lenox lost a friend today. We all lost a friend today.
Thank you, “T-Bone,” for making my life better.
Smitty Pignatelli, Lenox
The writer is the state representative for the 4th Berkshire District.