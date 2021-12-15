To the editor: Funny how the owners of the Marriott on Route 7 are concerned about their guest’s views from their hotel — a hotel that is pretty uninspired in its own architecture and will be the view of any neighbor who builds on the adjacent sites. ("The Brushwood Farm affordable housing plan has strong support in Lenox, but the owners of an adjacent hotel object," Eagle, Dec. 10.)
They are within a good throw to second base from home plate to a massive cell tower (which some folks also believe may be a health hazard) with no screening. They are located on the busiest highway in Berkshire County, also without screening. They are across the street from a commercial development and a condo community — all unscreened from their view.
But 65 affordable housing units for those that might house some of the folks who clean their rooms, plow and shovel their snow and mow their lawn, that is untenable and must be moved.
The Brushwood Farm site is a mix of good developable land and wetlands. If it were all good developable land, it would have been all sold and developed by now given the decades it’s been on the market. But it is not an easy place to develop and comply with all of the rules needed to be abided by. Many have considered and rejected that same site for those reasons. The hotel was derided by many when it was proposed. Too big, too ugly, too whatever. But it was built and seems to be pretty successful.
Just because it was built first should not give the owner veto power over a project that can greatly benefit the town as whole. What is an acceptable use and does one abutting property owner get to decide? The proposed project meets the minimum setback, and moving the buildings might make other parts of the development less efficient or desirable to its developer. When the hotel bought its piece of land from the same owner, it did not buy the entire property. If they wanted that much control, that is what they needed to do.
I hope the town’s various boards give the objection all the consideration it deserves: none at all.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield