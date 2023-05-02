Letter: Lenox needs a second opinion now on wireless bylaw

To the editor: Why does the town of Lenox refuse to get a second opinion on the wireless bylaw if the town planners want a fair and equitable agreement without dividing the people?
I would think they would be open to suggestions from an experienced attorney who has worked with other towns to have an exceptional bylaw for all.
Gwen Miller, land use director and town planner, recognizes there is “a whole movement across the country.” Please ask yourself why this is happening. In a historic decision, a U.S. federal court ordered the Federal Communications Commission to explain why it has ignored scientific evidence that undermined the agency's statements that wireless radiation is safe. This movement across the country is about the health of our families. Please ask yourself: Are you willing to jeopardize your family’s health without getting an experienced lawyer’s opinion to optimize the best result for cell coverage and health?
There is no shortage of misinformation out there. There is a lot of money invested in us not knowing the whole truth. There are many studies suggesting a link between long-term radiation and the negative health effects. Please, people. Do your homework before your vote. We need a decision that protects our children and our families. A second opinion with an experienced attorney in these issues will help us stay safe and healthy and also have excellent cellphone reception.
Sandy Panzella, Lenox