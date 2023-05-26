Letter: Lenox prom protocol leaves out some would-be guests

To the editor: Lenox Memorial High school held its annual prom recently at Ventfort Hall, an event that has always been open to juniors and seniors and whomever they chose as guests.
This year, the prom committee, made up of a small group of students and advisers and backed by administration, changed this longstanding tradition of inclusivity and put strict limits on who could be asked as a guest. My son, for example, could not bring his girlfriend, who is a sophomore at LMMHS and two months younger than him. This rule is exclusionary and not fair to the juniors and seniors who should be able to attend the prom with a guest of their choice. What makes it worse? The rule was not announced until three weeks prior to the prom — in some cases, after formal wear had already been purchased.
The official reason given for excluding everyone but juniors and seniors was that the venue was too small. If this was indeed the reason, why not choose another venue? If money was the issue, why not raise the price of tickets or have a fundraiser?
Going forward, I hope that Lenox High and the prom committee will be more inclusive and thoughtful when deciding whom they allow to attend this milestone event in our children’s lives. These kids lost out on a great deal because of the pandemic. We should go out of our way to make more opportunities for them to have social experiences, not take them away.
Brian Shepardson, Lenox