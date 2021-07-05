To the editor: Even though there was nothing threatening nor illegal about the letter that was sent to Jackie Ling Wong and Paul Marshall, they choose to call the Lenox Police. ("Lenox couple displayed rainbow flag and Black Lives Matter sign. Then the hate mail arrived," Eagle, June 30.)
As I understand, the couple felt that their yard sign in support of BLM instigated a local resident to write to them. Wouldn't it be more reasonable to assume that the letter came from a tourist? I want to support yard signs in general, and suggest that we citizens of the town of Lenox start to support unity with each other. My idea is a banner that reads "Lenox is united in Love" with the rainbow flag on one side and the American flag on the other. Better ideas are much appreciated.
Joan A. Bruno, Lenox