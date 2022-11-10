To the editor: In regard to the article in the Nov. 8 Eagle article “Lenox crypto tycoon injecting millions to back GOP hopefuls,” I will now add all of the restaurants owned by Ryan Salame to the list of retail outlets that I boycott for political reasons.
I currently don’t shop at Walmart because of how they treat their employees. I don’t shop at Home Depot due to their CEO’s huge donations to the former president. Mr. Salame now dominates the Lenox restaurant scene, and the town of Lenox seems to care not that they have enabled his monopoly.
There are enough other restaurants out there, so I will spend my money elsewhere. My actions will have zero impact on Mr. Salame’s bottom line, but I will sleep better at night knowing that I didn’t contribute to his profits. Perhaps others will consider doing the same.
Paul S. Palansky, Lee