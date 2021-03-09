To the editor: Citing Clarence Fanto’s article in the March 3 Eagle regarding possible locations for a new public safety building for Lenox Police and Fire departments, I took a map of Lenox and drew two diagonals from the southwest corner (near Tanglewood) to the northeast corner (near East New Lenox Road) and from the northwest corner (near Lenox Mountain) to the southeast corner (Mill Street in Lenox Dale).
The two diagonals crossed at Brushwood Farms, which would seem to be ideal in terms of equity in serving citizens in all sections of town. Great access north or south on Route 7, plenty of available land, minimal impact on any particular neighborhood and minimal impact on the environment.
My vote is for some portion of the Brushwood Farms site.
Bob Vaughan, Lenox