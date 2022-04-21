To the editor: At the May 5 annual town meeting, Lenox residents have an opportunity to approve a citizens petition which would prevent the sale of dogs, cats and bunnies bred in factory-style “puppy mills.”
Our own experience of rescuing victims of the mill industry has shown us the need for this. Several years ago, we adopted Minnah, an 11-year-old cairn saved from an Alabama facility. She was depleted physically and shut down emotionally. Although she improved with care and love, she died of organ failure and intestinal bleeding in a year and a half.
Six years ago, we adopted Monkey, a poodle/Shih Tzu puppy seized from a mill in Kentucky. We lost little Monkey recently from a suspected congenital brain lesion. Indiscriminate breeding, lack of adequate care and overbreeding are inherent to the industry.
I urge registered voters to attend town meeting and vote “yes” on this important proposal. By doing so, Lenox will join Pittsfield, North Adams, Springfield, Cambridge, Plymouth, Holliston, Marshfield, Stoneham, Boston and cities across the country in opposition to the cruel puppy mill industry.
Marnie Meyers, Windsor
The writer is a member of Berkshire Voters for Animals.