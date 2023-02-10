Letter: Lenox should stay the way it is

To the editor: Taxpayers are starting to really look into how their town is spending their money.
Is the money being spent for the health and safety of its residents? Or is it given to large companies like the telecom industry to make them very rich?
I am standing shoulder to shoulder with Amy Judd and Citizens for Safe Cell Siting. Our group is called Berkshire Patriots for Freedom, who voted against the proposed wireless communications bylaw. ("Lenox voters kill a proposed wireless communications bylaw," Eagle, Dec. 8, 2022.)
I speak now with authority. In the past, I worked at the town manager's office for two years upgrading the whole file system. The manager stopped me from opening the bottom drawer of the last file cabinet. He said, "Don't even bother with those files — we're packing them in boxes and putting them into the cellar."
I asked, "What are the files about?"
He said, "Windmill energy. That took up a huge amount of time, energy and tax dollars for nothing."
I suggest the town manager and Planning Board go down to the cellar of Town Hall and read every file in the windmill project boxes to see how ineffective and damaging it was to birds, wildlife, etc.
If you need help for your computers or phones, pay for Wi-Fi to be installed in your homes.
Planning Board: Why are you trying to make Lenox into an industrial looking town? We don't need windmills, 5G towers or PCBs in our water. We need Currier & Ives and Norman Rockwell.
We want to keep our town safe, healthy and peaceful like it always has been with history, art and culture. That is the reason we chose to live here. I thought a town manager and Planning Board were supposed to work for the people of this town. Instead, the people fight tooth and nail against you to keep our town.
Beverly Gian Hebler, Lenox