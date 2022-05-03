To the editor: On May 5, Lenox residents will have the opportunity to take a stance against animal cruelty.
Voters will consider a bylaw aimed at preventing the sale of puppies (and cats and bunnies) from puppy mills. This cause has been important to me as I’ve worked with damaged, overbred and abused animals in my volunteer efforts over the years. I’ve also adopted and worked with dogs who were products of puppy mills, so I have seen the heartbreaking consequences of the puppy mill trade and I’ve cared for these precious souls.
Finally, Americans are increasingly turning their backs on this cruel industry, and with good reason. The conditions at puppy mills are heartbreaking. Animals used for breeding spend their entire lives in cages. They never play or go for walks and are not petted or groomed. They are provided nothing more than the food and water they need to be able to continuously breed baby animals for profit. These baby animals are then sold through brokers to pet stores, allowing the cruelty at the mills to remain hidden from consumers.
In contrast, responsible breeders (who are not affected by this bylaw) insist on meeting buyers in person to ensure a good home for their animals. A growing number of pet supply stores are also partnering with animal shelters for adoption events. These shelter animals have received appropriate veterinary care including vaccines and have been thoroughly evaluated for temperament to ensure a good match with their new family. By choosing adoption or by purchasing an animal directly from a responsible breeder, Berkshire residents can always find a new pet who is a perfect fit for their family.
There is no benefit to supporting the cruelty of puppy mills. I urge Lenox residents to attend town meeting at 7 p.m. May 5 to vote yes for the bylaw.
Erin O'Brien, Lenox