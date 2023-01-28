Letter: Lenox should talk to different attorney on cell tower issue

To the editor: Citizens for Safe Cell Siting are very hopeful that the Planning Board in Lenox will take the opportunity to speak to an attorney who is an expert at writing wireless zoning bylaws that protect residents/towns. ("Lenox voters kill a proposed wireless communications bylaw," Eagle, Dec. 8.)
Andrew Campanelli is one such attorney who comes highly recommended.
Lenox's town manager is on record saying that if the Planning Board asked him to hire an independent expert attorney, he would. We’ve been asking for 18 months. I hope the Planning Board can see at this point that they need to hear from an expert wireless bylaw attorney. David Maxson has spent he same 18 months or so helping the board write a zoning bylaw that will thrill the telecom industry. He doesn’t allow for the smallest possibility of harm from radio-frequency or electromagnetic-frequency radiation despite many medical studies by extremely qualified and respected doctors and other experts saying the exact opposite. That is the sign of a closed mind.
Doing your due diligence requires that you meet with an expert attorney. The chairman of the Planning Board has said “maybe we should meet with an independent lawyer." Yes, please do that. The first meeting costs nothing.
Mr. Maxson has told the town planner to ignore us. That’s just rude. We are citizens of Lenox, and we will not be ignored. Our tax money was spent on Mr. Maxson. Now we insist that the same amount be spent hearing what an expert wireless zoning bylaw attorney has to say.
Our goal is to get a bylaw that will make everyone happy. It should give everyone good cell service and protect the town and its residents.
Citizens for Safe Cell Siting started out as a group that just wanted to keep antennas off the Curtis in Lenox. But then we became so much more. We care about the whole town. Stand with us, please. Educate yourselves. It’s your town, too. We can get a few carefully, safely sited towers only where they are needed to fill gaps.
Amy Judd, Lenox