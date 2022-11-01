To the editor: Upon entering Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, one sees the following watchwords on the lobby wall: respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness and caring.
It's a pity that outgoing Superintendent Marc Gosselin Jr. doesn't take those words as seriously as the school community does. ("Lenox Public Schools Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. is resigning," Eagle, Oct. 19.)
One would think that Mr. Gosselin would take responsibility for the disastrous choice of a new principal who resigned five weeks into the job and organize another search that would attract a more diverse group of applicants rather than one white male candidate; that he would show fairness and respect for teachers by including them in the search process, and caring enough to include staff as well; and that as captain, he would be trustworthy enough to honor his contract instead of abandoning ship just 16 months into his voyage and mere weeks after his hiree walked the plank.
But all is not lost. While insisting on academic excellence and model citizenship, the interim principal, the teachers and the staff at LMMHS put those watchwords into action every day. And as a frequent substitute teacher there, I am proud to be among them. This school will do just fine, despite breathless newspaper reporting and no matter who sits in the corner office.
James Harris, Great Barrington