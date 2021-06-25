To the editor: Please vote yes on articles 17 and 18 at the Lenox Town Meeting on June 29.
The language of the warrants is a bit confusing, but what the warrants propose is simple and great news for anyone interested in preserving Lenox history. Voting yes on Article 17 allows the Select Board to enter negotiations with The Mount to sell them property adjacent to a farmhouse that was part of Edith Wharton’s farm. The Mount proposes to buy the property at appraised value from its current owner (Town of Lenox/Conservation Commission), restore the farmhouse and leave the land conserved and open to the public in perpetuity. The acreage is jointly owned by Lee and Lenox so you will hear about a similar warrant article from Lee, which had its town meeting June 24.
Warrant Article 18 pertains to setting aside compensating conservation land elsewhere in Lenox as required by state law. Rarely do we have such a win-win opportunity for the Town of Lenox, The Mount and Lenox history.
Lucy Kennedy, Lenox