Letter: Lenox wireless bylaws do need an update, but a safer one

To the editor: There is no doubt that Lenox needs better phone service, and we need to make sure that the locations chosen are safe ones: away from residences, schools and the elderly and where the environment and enjoyment of our natural beauty is not adversely impacted. ("A proposed bylaw regulating wireless facilities in Lenox has prompted vigorous opposition. Will these concessions win enough votes?," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
Unfortunately, the new bylaws proposed by Lenox Planning Board reflect the fact that they have only been advised and influenced by those with a vested interest in building a wireless infrastructure or who feel that as a municipality our hands are tied when dealing with the Federal Communications Commission.
In fact, Congress specifically reserved for local governments the right to control how new technologies are deployed in their communities, and the way that happens is in their municipal code. While no local government can prohibit wireless antennas completely, a strong municipal code can give local officials some important tools to use to prevent unreasonable deployment. Our local governments can enact and enforce zoning ordinances, safe setbacks, insurance bonds and more to control the placement of wireless facilities. Yet Lenox’s proposed telecom bylaw is not looking in this direction, and that is a dangerous decision if allowed.
The result of these proposed bylaws will open our town to the whims of industry. Lenox would become another community giving up their right to make decisions about how, where and under what circumstances cell towers and small-cell antennas can be deployed. And, once that power is given away, there's no getting it back — at least not without litigation. Lenox should not give up its autonomy to bullying from industry insiders.
The Lenox Planning Board just scheduled another meeting about this issue on Dec. 5 — only three days before this vote is supposed to occur. Though they might have good intentions, it is clear this is still a work in progress, and the public is not being allowed adequate time to consider this 20-page proposal.
Please vote against this bylaw unless or until it is updated to provide adequate provisions to protect our people, properties and environment.
Sonya Bykofsky, Lenox