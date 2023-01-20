Letter: Lessons from liars in the Trump-Santos era

To the editor: What's wrong with George Santos?
Simple: He is a pathological liar with delusions of grandeur. You know, like Trump.
Trump was elected president. Santos is only a congressman. Comparatively speaking, as an individual representative, his individual potential for harm is minor. As part of a GOP voting block, he can do greater harm — like voting not to increase the debt ceiling, cutting Medicare/Medicaid, slashing funding for education, expanding racist policies, disenfranchising voters, curtailing civil liberties, etc. You know, the basic GOP agenda.
By now, we know all of this. So what else is there to say? What did we learn? The most interesting thing that I learned is that not only is there no mechanism for his constituents to remove this totally unqualified, incompetent fabulist from office. In fact, they are prohibited from doing so by law. Here's government analyst Mary M. Janicki:
"Any attempt by a state to recall a member of Congress is prohibited by the Federal Constitution. A vacancy in the office of U.S. senator or representative can be created only by the incumbent's death or resignation, the expiration of his term, or some direct action of the body (the Senate or House of Representatives) which is empowered to expel members. There is no constitutional authority to hold a special election that would be required to fill a seat in the event a member was recalled."
So, even if the ongoing investigations in Brazil (for check fraud) and in the U.S. (for campaign finance fraud) find evidence to indict and convict, Santos can still hold his congressional seat, serve on committees and be privy to sensitive information for the full two-year term.
At this point the GOP, as expected, has excused Santos' lies and fully embraced him. Again, like Trump. Beyond that, the GOP, as one of their first initiatives, made significant changes that weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics in their efforts to hide members' roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, essentially disarming one of the only ways members of Congress can be held accountable for ethics violations.
Isn't that convenient? The fox is guarding the hen house. So, Santos and his ilk are here to stay. We will bear witness to, and suffer the consequences of, their actions.
Lessons learned: There are no checks, balances or mechanisms for redress for corruption in members of Congress, and informed voting really matters.
Peter May, North Adams