To the editor: In 2011, my husband and I visited the National Museum Memorial of the Victims of Occupation Regimes in Lviv, Ukraine.
Housed in the former headquarters of the Gestapo and the Soviet NKVD, it was dedicated to telling the stories of Ukrainian political prisoners and their struggle for independence from the Soviet Union in the early 20th century. The lower level of the museum wasn’t ready for tourists yet, but the English-speaking director, acting as our guide, took us down there anyway to show us the prison cells of the old regime.
At the bottom of the stairs, we found a narrow, dimly lit corridor, its brick floor, after decades of neglect, so rubble strewn that boards had been placed down the center to provide a walkway. A series of heavy rust-red doors lined one side, each with a peephole and small hinged flap cut into it so food and water could be shoved through, each leading to a small windowless cell. A prisoner housed here would be cut off from even the murky light in the corridor, and from almost all human contact. The cells remained as the last prisoners had left them, an enameled pail here, an iron cot there. Great curls of lime white paint hung from the ceilings, brought down by the damp.
The director told us that the guards used to hose the cells down, leaving several inches of standing water on the concrete floors, so that the prisoners would have to wade in it, even in winter. Many died in the cells. As many as 1,500 were murdered outside on the prison grounds, shot by the Soviets, then dumped in mass graves. Their names were buried with their bodies in the pit.
The director wanted us to understand: This is what autocracy looks like. Anyone could be imprisoned for any reason, or for no reason at all; anyone could be tortured or killed.
I’ve thought of that museum often in the years since, as an accelerating flirtation with authoritarianism seduced so many in the West. Free to say almost anything, to argue or write or post almost anything, we Americans barely recognize how privileged we are or what life might be like without the protection of the rule of law and our Constitution. But here was the reality of life under totalitarianism: suffocating prison cells and pockmarks in an otherwise blank cement plaster wall.
Anna Cypra Oliver, Great Barrington