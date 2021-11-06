To the editor: As we age, I do believe we acquire more wisdom.
In fact, I do believe that we can learn a lot from our elders. So, I have learned a couple of lessons that I would like to share with our readership. I have listed them below.
1. We're only on this earth for a short time, so let's honor and respect each other, despite our differences. Respect is the key issue.
2. Avoid harshness: agree to disagree.
3. Be kind and respectful of each other.
4. Live by the Golden Rule that every religion adheres to: "Treat your neighbor as yourself."
5. Honor our environment. Think of your children and grandchildren and what the earth's condition will be when they are growing up.
6. Be kind and caring.
Neil Norman McLeod, Clarksburg