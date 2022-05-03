To the editor: In the Duffin Theatre on Saturday night, I laughed through our students’ performance of "Into the Woods," and then cried at the end. The lyrics in the finale seemed prescient: “Careful the things you say, children will listen.”
I offer Sondheim’s wisdom to Lenox’s Select Board and Finance Committee, both of which voted against our school budget. ("Lenox school budget gets a thumbs-down from the Select Board. Now, it’s up to town voters," Eagle, April 26.) That this vote coincides with current negotiations for a new teachers’ contract deserves another response. For now, I’ll focus on the fear-mongering.
The Select Board is, to quote Fanto’s article, targeting “sharply rising personnel costs, which make up 82 percent of the total School Department budget.” News flash: This percentage is industry standard. While there are districts with a lower percentage, most spend between 80 and 85 percent on salaries and benefits. A colleague offers this explanation: “Schools are like law firms in that they don’t make products … so personnel is the driver, both in cost and success.” Seasoned lawyers are worth their weight in gold. The same is true for teachers.
Personnel costs are driving a request for a staffing review, which is tied to a baffling desire to see every seat in every classroom filled. Among the critical predictors of student success is teacher-student ratio. The lower the ratio, the more tailored instruction students receive. The town’s commitment to keeping the ratio low has led to remarkable results. At Lenox Memorial, we currently rank 29th in the state. ("Three Berkshire high schools score high in U.S. News yearly rankings," Eagle, April 27.) This year, we had five National Merit finalists, while most schools are lucky if they have one. Historically, our students are always among the top statewide.
So, why are town committees meddling with success? They want to maintain property taxes “at consistent and reasonable levels,” but doesn’t Proposition 2½ keep that in check? And isn’t Lenox taking in more room and meal tax money than ever before? So, their goal to support “quality of life without straining cost of living” will come at the cost of your child’s education. As for that cost, Lenox pays $19,182 per pupil. Berkshire Hills pays $22,941 and Southern Berkshire, $22,668. We are third in the county for per-pupil spending, and first in performance.
Considering what our “product” is — our remarkable students — there should be every effort made at the town meeting to pass the budget. Let your support drown out the distorted projections of the Finance Committee and Select Board. Let your voice be what our children hear.
Robin Getzen, Lenox
The writer is a teacher at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.