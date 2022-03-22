To the editor: I agree with Mark A. Hanford’s letter to the editor (“Opposition to proposed Becket campground seems overblown," Eagle, March 16), but for a different reason.
The petition against the Becket Glamping at the former Dream Away Lodge was circulated even before the details of the Hit the Road RV LLC plans were filed with the town. Those plans are now posted on the Becket town website. Before reaching a conclusion that this venture would be bad for Becket, I would ask all my neighbors and fellow Becket residents to review those plans. I have reviewed these plans and find the issues listed in the petition to be somewhat unfounded.
Personally, I would like to see the glamping concept fully explored and given a fair appraisal. I believe it could be one of the best things that has happened to Becket since second-home ownership in our town. Let’s not forget our meager population of 1,790 full-time residents soars to more than 9,000 during the summer months with the addition of second-home owners and campers. Those second homes and camps fund well over 50 percent of the taxes the town needs to support the services provided, mostly to full-time residents.
Some of the positives I see coming from this project include: revitalizing the Dream Away Lodge, a longtime popular landmark in our town; the removal of an unoccupied eyesore building with a replacement modernized aesthetically pleasing lodge; attraction of high-end “campers” to Becket, which can lead to increased business and exposure for our local businesses (Route 8 Pub, Poppa Bob’s, Becket Arts Center, to name a few); exposure to Becket’s finer points, which may lead to additional full- or part-time residents (camping is how many of us Becket homeowners came to Becket to start with).
Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. We have a viable investor for a property loved by all. I am sure the town of Washington would have loved interest in Woody’s Roadhouse or Bucksteep Manor by an investor willing to invest in those ventures. Let’s give the project a fair assessment.
Dan Parnell, Becket
The writer is chairman of the Becket Finance Committee.