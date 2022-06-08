To the Editor: I want to thank Jonathon Nix, a longtime Becket resident, for writing his Becket historical commentary, “Yes, glamping in my backyard” published June 2 on The Eagle's opinion page.
After reading Mr. Nix’s commentary (and I encourage others to do the same), I hope a fact-based debate will begin regarding the potential of a future upscale camping facility on the current grounds of the Dream Away Lodge.
I so hope interested residents (whether pro or con) of this future potential development in Becket will join Mr. Nix in the public process currently underway. The final decision ultimately will be decided by the elected members of the Becket Planning Board, with a potential further review by the Conservation Committee if the need arises. This process is fully transparent and all Becket residents are welcomed to participate.
Let’s have a full public debate in Becket, based on the facts of this case. Come to the public hearings, ask your questions, learn about the current town rules which will influence the final decision on this matter. Thoroughly review the written plans of the developer. Listen to the presentations, not the underground rumors. Fact-based positions can become amendments to the original proposal.
Public opinion can and will influence the final record in this case if they are based on reasoned facts. Any elected official must keep in mind the interests of the town of Becket as well as the common interests of its residents. It is not an easy balance. Once the public record is closed, respectfully step back and let the elected members of the Becket Planning Board cast their votes based on written policies and the record of this case.
Tommie Hutto-Blake, Becket