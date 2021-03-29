To the editor: As a staunch libertarian and conservative who favors limited government, I applaud the "hands-off" approach that President Donald Trump took toward the so-called COVID pandemic.
Health care, in my view, is a matter best left to the individual and the free market and, failing that, the states.
Federal intervention in the health of individuals is only the first step toward totalitarianism and communism. One day, it's Obamacare, mandated masks and free vaccines; the next day, it's the gulag.
In the words of Ronald Reagan, American's greatest president: "Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem." Trump, our second-greatest president, wisely heeded those words.
Now we have President Joe Biden doling out trillions of dollars left and right to moochers. Such actions will only wreck the economy and widen unemployment.
Let's hope Trump runs again in 2024 to bring some sense back into the government.
Harold Bell, Williamstown