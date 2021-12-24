To the editor: I am writing to voice my support for state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli’s position on affordable care outlined in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 7.
If Congress wants to ensure that Americans are well-equipped to recover from this pandemic, then access to affordable health care must be a priority in any spending bill. As Rep. Pignatelli explains, the crucial subsidies expanded under the American Rescue Plan Act are set to expire. That would mean millions of Americans who are enrolled in the federal and state marketplaces would face higher premiums and the risk of losing coverage altogether.
Expiration of this program would impact more than 12 million Americans. At a time when access to quality care has never been more important, we must take any and all steps to ensure our community members can get the best care they deserve. This is why I am urging U.S. Rep. Richard Neal to push for making these subsidies permanent as Congress debates health care spending in the new year.
If Congress can do this, 19,000 uninsured Bay Staters could have access to affordable care through marketplace tax credits next year. It is essential that Americans are more equipped to handle health challenges like a pandemic. Let’s get this done.
Michele E. Darroch, Pittsfield
The writer is the coordinator for the physical therapist assistant program at Berkshire Community College.