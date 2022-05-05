To the editor: As a former project planner with global construction company, I’ve seen my share of complex plans.
But I’ve never seen a plan so unsupported by facts as the one proposed by Williamstown’s Planning Board.
The Williamstown Planning Board is proposing what can only be described as radical changes to our zoning without a shred of evidence — from other towns, universities, national groups or even our current master plan — that their changes will have the desired effect of increasing diversity in the town or lowering home prices. These amendments are also without any affordability plans for anyone: our community service workers, teachers, young professors, etc.
Crucially, public comment was invited only after the board had already voted on the warrant articles. Why didn’t the board allow more discussion before bringing these well-intentioned but deeply flawed proposed amendments to a vote? Many people have raised serious questions — and even more have heard nothing about these massive proposed changes until now.
Before any vote, we need to know how they will affect our school system, other town services and, of course, their impact on property taxes.
And since we are already in the process of redoing the town’s Master Plan, it only seems logical to complete that process first, then adjust our zoning to accomplish the goals of the new Master Plan, which certainly should include increasing diversity and lowering average home prices.
So, let’s put planning back in the Planning Board and send these proposals back until we have a Master Plan. That will give the new Planning Board time to gather evidence to back up any proposed amendments with real-world evidence that they will actually do what the new Master Plan envisions. That’s how real planning is done.
Lee Harrison, Williamstown