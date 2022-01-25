To the editor: Last month, there was a letter to the editor regarding wearing masks.
I quote from that letter: "I ask you, please, wear your mask for me. I'm wearing mine for you."
I think we should take this one step further and ask people: If you care about others and getting rid of COVID-19, please get vaccinated. It's a new year and please make a New Year's resolution that if you haven't been vaccinated, you will get vaccinated so that in the year 2022 we can be rid of COVID-19.
Sharon Stevens, Pittsfield