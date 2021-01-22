Let’s stop calling the insurrectionists ‘insane’
To the editor: “Insanity,” “crazy,” “nuts” are, unfortunately, words still used on people who are in recovery from mental illness.
Such people are nearly always empathic, nonviolent, law-abiding citizens who are loyal to our country. The mob of people inside the Capitol were anything but.
Stop insulting people with mental illness by applying the same words to the seditionists. And while we’re at it, let’s stop using those words altogether.
Laurie Heatherington, Williamstown