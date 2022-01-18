To the editor: What a tribute to Joyce Hawkins, a local school teacher, and to our entire system of public education to see that she has the courage to say what the members of our own Congress do not.
See her Jan. 12 letter to The Eagle where she repeats the statutory definition of treason and applies it correctly to our ex-president. In this season of national embarrassment from the top down, how satisfying to see this grassroots expression of what should be our unified reaction as a nation to the abominable abuse of power from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., culminating in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
This simple letter from a retired English teacher from a small Berkshire County town should bring us to our feet in universal approval of Joyce’s courage and ability to express these thoughts in succinct fashion. There is indeed hope for this nation.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield