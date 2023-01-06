Letter: Letter-writer is right — Liz Cheney would be good House speaker for divided nation

To the editor: What a comforting surprise I received when I opened Thursday's Eagle and, on the Opinion page right below a great cartoon, I read Frank Gunsberg's insightful letter. ("Letter: Start thinking outside the box — and the House — for speaker candidates," Eagle, Jan. 5.)
He succinctly stated what I have been thinking for the past few days. We might both be dreaming, but it is enticing to think about what a relief it would be to have Liz Cheney as second in the line of succession as the resolution to the current disaster of the Republican-led House of Representatives.
God bless the United States of America.
Robert W. Race, Pittsfield