Letter: Letter-writer is right — Liz Cheney would be good House speaker for divided nation

To the editor: What a comforting surprise I received when I opened Thursday's Eagle and, on the Opinion page right below a great cartoon, I read Frank Gunsberg's insightful letter. ("Letter: Start thinking outside the box — and the House — for speaker candidates," Eagle, Jan. 5.) 

He succinctly stated what I have been thinking for the past few days. We might both be dreaming, but it is enticing to think about what a relief it would be to have Liz Cheney as second in the line of succession as the resolution to the current disaster of the Republican-led House of Representatives.

God bless the United States of America.

Robert W. Race, Pittsfield

