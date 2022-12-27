Letter: Letter-writer misreads history on crime and poverty

To the editor: A recent letter muses on the history of crime and punishment in the United States. ("Letter: A historical view of crime and punishment," Eagle, Dec. 20.)
After a first read, I came to the end of the letter and wondered what the point was. Upon a second reading, I came to the conclusion that there was little point beyond engaging in nostalgia for a system that never really existed — at least not in the way the letter writer reflects.
The writer mused that in their preferred telling of history that “churches took care of the poor,” and that their mission was abandoned due to insufficient funds. The writer further bemoaned the ending of poor houses due to the New Deal, as though advocating for governmentally administrated indentured servitude is a laudable goal. On this topic the writer also seemed to have bought into the long-debunked notion of the welfare queen, wherein governmental resources allow one to live comfortably without having to work. Such an assertion requires a profound ignorance of the benefits available to those on public assistance and a willingness to vilify those who have fallen upon hard times. The reality is that most people requiring public assistance do not require it for extended lengths of time. More than 70 percent of those who require public assistance utilize it for less than two years, even though funding for many programs is available for up to five.
The writer also waxed poetic about the death penalty. It is true that historically the death penalty has been deployed for a wide range of offenses. The problem is that it never functioned as an efficient deterrent. The reality is that society moved on to less brutal forms of punishment that were reversible. The long and the short of it is that humans are complicated beings with complicated emotions and egos. If one claims that mistakes aren’t made within the justice system, they are merely misleading themselves. And, while mistakes are not the rule, the Innocence Project alone has illustrated that, while not prevalent, they do occur.
According to the Pew Foundation, violent crime is down to a rate of 16.5 instances per 1,000, from a rate of 79.8 per 1,000 instances in 1993.
While we should always be vigilant about crime and work harder to create reasonable and humane sentencing for correction and deterrence, I don’t see that we are on a precipice of lawlessness as the writer seems to imply.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale